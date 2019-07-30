Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ustad Raza Ali Khan School of Music, a subsidiary of ‘Theater Walay’, on Tuesday commenced regular classes for aspiring singers from twin cities to train them about the basics of singing including ‘raags’ and beats.

During the classes, students will be taught by professional singers and instruments players about ‘raags’, beats and background information about the musical instruments. These would be joint classes which would be held twice a week (Tuesdays and Thursdays) from 6:30pm to 7:30 pm at Bani Gala.

Registration fee per month is Rs6,000.

Ustad Raza Ali Khan School of Music is also conducting classes for various musical instruments including guitar, harmonium, violin, sitar and ‘tabla’. Music instruments will also be available from the organizers.

Learning of vocal or instrumental music has always been a one-to-one process where the Ustad directly supervise every single move of the musical taste of his pupil. Ustad sang or played an instrument and the Shagird (the pupil) learned by listening and repeating the phrases.

Bringing such recreational activity to the city will not only help the aspiring singers but it will also help the music industry and dying art of classical musical instruments such as ‘tabla’, ‘sitar’ and harmonium.

Meanwhile, Allama Iqbal Open University on Tuesday announced Intermediate results of its thousands of students across the country.

These students were appeared in autumn, 2018 examination, said a press release issue here.

According to Controller Exams, intimation cards had been issued to concerned students at their postal addresses.

The same have also been placed at the university’s website.

As per the announcement, the passed-out students could be able to take admission in their next academic year on the basis of web-based result as well.