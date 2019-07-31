Share:

ISLAMABAD - Eighteen people, five of them crew members and 13 civilians, died when an Army Aviation aircraft crashed in a populated area of Rawalpindi in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The martyred army men included two pilots namely Lt Col Saqib and Lt Col Waseem, Naib Subedar Afzal, Havaldar Ibn-e-Ameen, and Havaldar Rehmat. Of the civilian victims, eight belonged to a single family.

Five houses were totally destroyed and some others partially damaged as the plane fell on ground around 2am in semi-urban area of Mora Kalu, near Phase-7/8 of upscale Bahria Town, officials said.

Another nine citizens sustained injuries in the crash, the cause of which was yet to be investigated.

The media mouthpiece of army, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said the aircraft was on a “routine training flight”, and all the victims expired on the spot.

Rescue teams of Pakistan Army and 1122 reached the site soon after the crash, cordoned off the area, and started the rescue operation. The fire that broke out after the crash in houses and huts was extinguished after hectic efforts.

Rescue 1122 officials said they had taken 18 dead bodies to the hospital, including 13 civilians and five crew members.

The spokesman of the public help service, Farooq Butt said all the bodies were badly burned, so DNA tests were required for identification.

All the bodies were removed to Combined Military Hospital for carrying out DNA test and other identification processes.

According to the Rescue 1122, four of the injured were provided first aid at the site while nine were taken to the Holy Family Hospital (Burn Unit) for medical treatment.

List of victims

After initial ground investigation, ISPR released a list of the deceased victims who included five members of a single family: Fatima Bibi, wife of Abdul Hameed; her sons Abudl Hafeez and Fiazan; and daughters Uzma Bibi and Raheela Bibi.

The deceased also included four members of another family: Muhammad Jamil, his wife Robina and their sons Muhammad Yousaf and Habib.

Three members of yet another victim family who died in the incident were named Pari Bibi, wife of Qalam Din, their son Shabbir and Shabbir’s daughter Faiza Bibi.

Two other deceased civilians named by the ISPR were Audul Raoof, son of Shamas Din, and Amna Bibi, daughter of Ghulam Fareed.

The injured included Muhammad Yousaf, son of Muhammad Hussain; Shamim, wife of Muhammad Shabeer; Iqra Bibi, daughter of Abdul Hameed; Suriya Bibi, wife of Muhammad Nadeem; Saba Jan, wife of Muhammad Yousaf; and Muhammad Nadeem, son of Ghulam Fareed.

Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited DHQ hospital and inquired after the injured. He directed the medical staff to provide best possible treatment to the victims.

The funeral prayers of the five army personnel were offered Tuesday afternoon at JS Ground near Ashra Mobashra Masjid in Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi.

According to ISPR, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, serving and retired military personnel and relatives of shuhada attended the funeral prayers.

Expression of remorse

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, PAF chief Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and number of other leaders expressed their grief over the loss of precious lives in the plane crash .

According to a press releases, President Alvi and PM Khan expressed their condolences with the bereaved families and prayed for the high ranks of the shuhada. They also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

In a message, the PAF chief also extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The Air Chief also prayed for eternal peace of the martyred souls, who embraced shahadat in the line of duty.