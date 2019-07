Share:

KARACHI - Amidst rain, bizarre scenes were witnessed on Napier road of the metropolis on Tuesday as shipment of whopping 249 smuggled mobile phones were recovered from a car.

According to SSP East, accused were moving the cell phones in a white-coloured Corolla car, however, the vehicle drowned due to heavy rain that showering across the city.

He said that the found devices cost around more than 5 million rupees altogether.

Police arrested two suspects and handed them over to Customs officials.