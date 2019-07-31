Share:

Senate authorities have finalised preparations for the upcoming session of the Upper House to hold voting on no-confidence motion tabled against the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla.

Ballot papers for the forthcoming voting in Senate have been prepared which will be used for secret voting by senators in accordance with their names in alphabetic order.

It is declared mandatory to insert vote into the ballot box after casting vote in favour or opposition.

A Presiding Officer (PO) will also announce the schedule of elections for the vacant seats, whereas, Senator Barrister Saif will organise polls for the new chairman and deputy chairman.

The instructions were issued in a letter released by Senate Secretariat for voting on the no-confidence motion. The secretariat has also imposed

a ban on carrying mobile phones in the polling booth. The letter also stated that grabbing photos of the ballot paper is also prohibited in order to ensure secrecy of the vote.

Earlier in the day, Senate Secretariat prepared agenda of the house for Thursday’s (tomorrow) session including the vote on no-trust motions against the chairman and the deputy chairman.

The secretariat has dispelled the impression about postponement of the vote on no-confidence motions.

Earlier Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hosted a lunch in the honour of the opposition parties senators attended by all members of upper house affiliated with the opposition parties.

Former Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani briefed the opposition members about the process of voting after Bilawal Bhutto’s preliminary words of welcome.

Raja Zafarul Haq and Hasil Bizenjo also addressed the session. Senator Sherry Rehman, Abdul Ghafoor Haidery, Mushahid Hussain Sayed and others were present at the luncheon.