OKARA-Skilled manpower, problem-solving research work and strengthened academia-industry linkages are essential to alleviate poverty and meet the challenges of modern era.

These views were expressed by University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Dr Ashraf during an address to the faculty and students of UAF Okara sub campus.

He said that four new degree programs were being kicked off from this academic year at Okara sub-sub campus. “The degree program includes BS (Botany), BS (Zoology), BS (Physics), and BS (Chemistry),” he said, adding that it was meant to provide quality higher education to locals at their doorstep.

He said that all-out efforts were being carried out on the part of UAF to ensure quality education for the locals. He said that that the Sustainable Development Goals (2015-2030) had set the course of directions of research and development.

Talking about agriculture, he said that Okara was having a unique position in the production of potatoes and maize.

“The country was having four seasons, best ecosystem and fertile land,” he said, adding “Our share in the international food markets was negligible due to non-implementing of value addition and international standards.”

He said that per acre agriculture productivity was very low as compared to that in the developed world. He said that agro markets were flooded with flawed seed. He said that UAF scientists were working on development of the quality seed resilient to climate changes.

He said that climate change is also posing a serious threat to agriculture sector. Farmers are fighting the effects of unpredictable weather patterns, variable rainfall and drought like situations. He said 90 percent of farmers comprised small farmers who cannot afford cost-intensive machinery.

He said that UAF scientists should increase their research work and come up with tangible results to fight the challenges.

He said that lack of availability of quality seed, pesticide, poor value addition, inadequate farm machinery, and non-adoption of modern trends are one of major hindrances for the agricultural development. Principal Sub-campus Dr Tariq Saeed said that highly dedicated and qualified faculty with serene environment and large farms, makes this campus unique and conducive for advanced learnings particularly in agriculture.

He said that they had strong linkages with the farmers’ organization, particularly Farmer’s association of Pakistan (FAP), Potato Growers Coop Society, Okara, and Maize Growers Society, Okara. Within short time, strong linkages with national level fertilizer companies and agriculture related firms, shows the competence and dedication of the faculty.

He said that they were mulling introducing M.Phill/MS programs in major disciplines of Agricultural Science, in addition to Environmental Sciences, basic sciences in the years to come.