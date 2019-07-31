Share:

Kabul (GN): Two US service members have been killed by an Afghan soldier in an apparent insider attack in Afghanistan, local police say.

The soldier opened fire on the Americans in Shawalikot district, Kandahar, the office of the province’s police chief confirmed to the BBC.

US officials have only confirmed that two soldiers were killed on Monday. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he would reduce the number of US troops in Afghanistan by 2020.

A news release by Nato stated only that the soldiers had been killed, and that in accordance with department of defence policy, their names would not be released until 24 hours after the soldiers’ families had been notified.

Earlier on Monday, Mr Pompeo said President Donald Trump had directed him to decrease the number of US troops in the region by the 2020 presidential election next November.