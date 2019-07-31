Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for SAFRON and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi Tuesday said that peace in Asia was intertwined with peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute and the parliamentarians of Europe, United Kingdom and United States need to act and help save suffering humanity in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Addressing a delegation of parliamentarians from United Kingdom and European Union here at a seminar hosted by Young Professionals, the minister said that the western world needed to act rising above commercial and political interests.

“The US, EU and UK parliamentarians needs to play a lead role in saving the suffering humanity in IOK as you have powerful voices. Who can understand the importance of peace and human rights better than you as Europe was first to accept migrants from across the globe,” he said. He added that there was a time when might is right was order of the day. “But now you are leading the world and it’s time for you to act and intervene to save suffering humanity in the IOK,” the minister said.

The MPs from EU and UK included among others Richard Corbett MeP, leader of the Labour Party in Europe; Lorraine Kirkwood, Assistant to Richard Corbett; Irina Von Wiese, MeP and member of the foreign affairs committee; Richard Burgon, MP Shadow Secretary of State for Justice; Imran Hussain, MP shadow Secretary of State; Mohammed Azam, JKSDMI Secretary General and member of National Policy Forum; Raja Najabat Hussain, Chairman of JKSDMI; Councillor Nazia Rehman from Wigan North of England; Yasmeen Qureshi, Member of Parliament North East; and Shafaq Mohammad, Member of European Parliament.

Shehryar Afridi said who better can understand the importance of peace and human rights than the Europe. He said Muslims were so much moderate that more than a century back, missionary schools were allowed work in northern parts of present Pakistan.

“I along with millions of Pakistanis got education from these missionary schools. Today, we are knocking at doors of the west as Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) is bleeding but to no avail. The IoK has witnessed so much bloodshed and oppression over the past seven decades but the world keeps mum due to certain economic and political interests linked with India,” he said. He said peace in Asia was interlinked with Kashmir resolution.

“Peace in Asia is mandatory as if we add Russia to Asia, this region hosts 50 percent of the world population. But the world is deep in slumber and pays no heed to human rights violations in India where minorities are being lynched on roads and women are being raped with impunity,” he said.

Afridi argued that perhaps political and commercial interests have overtaken the world powers that are shying away from playing their due role in conflict resolution and to bring peace in South Asia.

If due attention is not given to humanitarian crisis in India, I fear that global peace may get affected, he said.

There are no differences among Asian populace living in Europe, but the deep state in India keeps Kashmir bleeding while minorities are being lynched with impunity, he added.

Shehryar Afridi said that Pakistan was gateway to central Asia which has 70 percent of world resources. He said that it was unfortunate to note that those nations who put focus to even animals’ rights were mum over genocide of Muslims in India and especially the Kashmiri people were target of state oppression. He said the world needs to act now and intervene into situation in IoK.

“Almost every family in the Kashmir has lost its members and there is no access to IOK for world observers as Indians are not even allowing the UN monitors to go and assess situation there. Why the world doesn’t act is anybody’s guess now,” he added.

Afridi said that Pakistan was fighting the cause of humanity as it was leading biggest war against terrorism on land. He asserted that 85 percent of drugs were being produced in Afghanistan and Pakistan was fighting global war on drugs.

“We are also hosting four million Afghan refugees for past four decades on humanitarian grounds. The world should move to help the suffering humanity in Kashmir and India before it is too late,” he concluded.