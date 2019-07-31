ISLAMABAD - Air Commodore Syed Ahmer Raza has been appointed as the official spokesperson of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Tuesday.

READ MORE: JI to announce future line of action on August 25 in Peshawar: Siraj ul Haq

Air Commodore Syed Ahmer Raza was commissioned in the GD(P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1994. During his career, he has commanded a Flying Squadron and a Support Wing.

In his staff appointments, he has served as Staff Operations Officer at an Operational Base and Member Operations at Establishment Review Board, Air Headquarters Islamabad.

Ahmer Raza is a qualified flying instructor and has served as Instructor Pilot at Primary Flying Training Wing, PAF Academy Asghar Khan. He is a graduate of PAF Air War College and Malaysian Armed Forces Staff College. In recognition of his outstanding service and thorough professionalism, he has been awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military).

 