MIRPUR (AJK)-Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said on Tuesday that India had badly failed to create panic through unprovoked firing at various sectors at Line of Control in AJK.

In a statement issued here, the AJK Prime Minister strongly condemned the unprovoked Indian firing at civilian population at the forward Neelum, Leepa valleys and other sectors along this side of the LoC in AJK.

The Prime Minister said: “India is continuously violating Ceasefire Line Agreement and targeting civilian populous forward areas to divert attention of international community from deteriorating human rights situation in the Indian held valley.”

“India wants to push behind the forward areas civilian population but they will not bow before the Indian aggression and will continue to back Pak Army,” he said.

“India targeting civilian population with light and heavy weapons to spread fear among people but it will never succeed in its nefarious designs,” the Premier added.

Raja Farooq Haider said the coward troops only targeting children, women and aged people and has no courage to fight with Pak Army.

“We are standing shoulder to shoulder with our valiant armed forces to give befitting response to the enemy,” Haider said.

The Prime Minister directed the concerned quarters to keep vigilance on the situation at LoC and provide all necessary treatment and other facilities to the Indian firing affectees.

Earlier, in a briefing, Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Dr Syed Asif Hussain informed Prime Minister that different projects costing over Rs130 million have been completed at LoC during the last one year. It includes construction of seven bridges, twenty community bunkers, 34km long roads, 34 first aid posts, 34 water supply schemes and besides meeting some urgent requirement of water and electricity in educational institutions.

The ACS (Development) told that the government of Pakistan has announced a special package for LOC affectees and work on it will be started soon.