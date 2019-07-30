Share:

LAHORE-The aspiring actors from Ajoka Institute’s “Art of Acting” course will present Shahid Nadeem’s evergreen Punjabi Play “Jhalli Kithay Javay” in Lahore Arts Council’s theatre festival on Thursday’s evening at Hall No 2, Mall Road.

Directed by Nirvaan Nadeem, the play is a multi-layered comment on the societal pressures and oppression faced by Pakistani women and is mostly illustrated through dance, music and dialogues in verse forms native to our land.

The play depicts the story of a young bride named ‘Jhalli’ whose husband goes abroad immediately after the wedding and is unable to return because of demands of his family.

There is no help coming from the in-laws for new bride who make no effort to make her feel welcome. She soon regarded as having been possessed by evil spirits.

Nirvaan Nadeem, director of play shared that Ajoka is not only nurturing the new talent by providing necessary trainings in short term courses but also providing them proper platform to showcase their talent and skills.

All actors performing in the play at Alhamra theatre fest are students of Ajoka Institute’s Acting Class.