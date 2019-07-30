Share:

ISLAMABAD-Nadir Gul Barech, a renowned development professional and chief executive officer of the Balochistan Rural Support Programme, received 7th FPCCI Achievement Award from President Dr Arif Alvi in an award ceremony hosted by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

The FPCCI achievement award is one of the most prestigious accolades to recognise individuals and organisations with outstanding performance in economic and socio-economic development. The FPCCI Achievement Awards is a contribution to honour dedicated individuals and enterprises of Pakistani origin who have made sustained and lasting contribution in development of the country to build its image and have thus made Pakistan proud.

Barech has been working in development sector for last few decades and has been an advocate and flag bearer of social change and development in Balochistan. His tireless efforts and commitment towards social development, through poverty eradication, has brought a pivotal change in the lives of millions of the marginalised communities in Balochistan.

The FPCCI 7th FPCCI Achievement Awards event was attended by parliamentarians, bureaucrats, diplomats and high-profile dignitaries of Pakistan.

The BRSP is a rural support programme working in 29 districts of Balochistan in areas including but not limited to social mobilisation, human resource development, water and sanitation, livelihood, education, health and emergency response. Since 1991, Balochistan Rural Support Programme has endeavored determinately to improve the living conditions of rural poor across the province.

The organization evolved from Pak-German self-help project in 1983, as collaboration between Federal Republic of Germany and government of Pakistan. In the year 1991, the successful manifestation of integrated rural development programme at a limited scale paved the way for transformation of the project into a programme named BRSP which was then registered under Section 42 of the Companies’ Ordinance 1984, as a not for profit organisation.