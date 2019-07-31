Share:

Police personnel on Wednesday registered a case against unidentified terrorists involved in the blast occurred in Liaquat Bazar, Quetta that claimed lives of five people and left 34 others injured.

According to police report, a case has been registered against unknown militants under the provisions of terrorism, murder and attempt to murder.

According to CCTV footage of the incident showing that the explosion occurred at 7:18pm on July 30 near police van when the locals were busy in purchasing the things from the nearby shops.

Police immediately cordoned off the blast site and launched search operation.

Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Quetta Police Abdul Razzaq Cheema said the injured including an additional Station House Officer (SHO), were shifted to the medical trauma centre for treatment.

According to security officers, terrorists had planted explosive material in a motorcycle and parked it near the police vehicle before it was detonated.

Provincial home minister Zia Ullah Langau told the media the security forces have reduced the power of terrorists and that the cross border terrorism will be curbed after the fencing of the Afghan border.