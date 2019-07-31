Share:

Lahore - The Lahore Arts Council organised ‘Live Music Concert’ at Alhamra Arts Centre on Tuesday.

Teachers and students of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts showed their skills in the field of music. They won audience applause. Renewing the resolve promoting art and culture LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said the council is a rich cultural institution where lots of efforts are being made day and night for promotion of art and culture. He said: “It is a matter of pride that students for the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts are playing their part to a soft image of the country.

The council has planned a series of colourful events in connection with Independence Day celebrations. Song and speech contests, exhibitions, talk shows, poetry and drama festivals would be held until August 14.