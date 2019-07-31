Share:

MULTAN - Cotton Research Institute (CRI) Multan has made praiseworthy achievement by preparing three cotton varieties which could be picked mechanically and thereby revolutionise agriculture sector by addressing labour shortage issues. Director Cotton Research Station Dr Sagheer Ahmed while talking to APP on Tuesday dilated that in recent past women cotton pickers were easily available in rural areas but presently there is extreme shortage of labour. He informed that CRI has come up with three new varieties MNH 1050, MNH 1027 and OKRA, adding that these were prepared after combination of indigenous and American cotton. Dr Sagheer informed that they started work on these mechanically picked cotton varieties in 2009. After continued efforts of ten years they succeeded in preparing the aforementioned varieties.”These would be available to farmers after two years”.

When questioned about height and boll weight, Dr Sagheer informed that it had three feet height and 5.5 gram boll weight. He also lauded cooperation from American cotton scientists M.Max Stewart and Jydi Shefler for preparation of these varieties. He said although, hand picked cotton was considered more clean but modern machines were also available at international markets. These machines remove all sorts of trash and thus offer clean cotton. Some machines also baled cotton alongwith with picking. Dr Sagheer informed that cotton picker machines aalso save time as only 30 minutes were enough for picking of per acre cotton. Responding to a query, he informed that these cotton picker machines were common in USA, Australia, China, Turkey and some other countries. However, many developing countries lacked these machines.