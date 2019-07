Share:

LAHORE (PR): Daraz, Pakistan’s leading e-commerce platform, has announced the Hari Bari Eid Sale; it will run for five straight days, starting on the 1st of August, 2019.The sale will include discounts on all items, specifically those that consumers are most likely to purchase around Eid and the Independence Day. Features such as the Shake Shake sessions, during which customers can collect vouchers to avail further discounts, will be featured throughout the sale.