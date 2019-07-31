KARACHI - At least six more people including two minors died in rain related incidents in the city as rain continues to pour down for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.
Five of them including a minor girl died due to electrocution while one child was killed a when a house caved-in near Gulshan-e-Maymar area of the city.
The death toll from electrocution and other rain related incidents in the city reached 15 as authorities still struggle to clear off the city roads from rainwater.
The military troops also reached to the assistance of civil administration in relief work in the port city.
The miseries also coupled on Tuesday when a small dam near Northern Bypass in the city spilled over with water entering nearby housing societies and goths, causing rescue operation from army personnel.
RAIN-RELATED DEATHS
The electrocution incidents that claimed five lives in the city from Tuesday night included death of a minor girl in Sector 5-C area of North Karachi.
The police said that the 9-year-old Masooma, daughter of Salman, was playing with water outside her home when an electricity wire broke down, causing immediate death of the girl.
She was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medico-legal formalities.
A 20-year old Atif, son of Abid Ali, died from electrocution in Yousuf Goth area of Surjani Town while a 30-year-old man was also electrocuted in Kharadar area of the city.
The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained. In a separate incident, a man died in his house after he was electrocuted while bathing in Hazara Colony area within Defence police station.
He was identified as Bakht Zameen, son of Ghulam Rasool. The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.
A 36-year-old Adam, son of Usman died from electrocution while he was trying to switch a water machine at his house located near Juna Masjid in Lyari. His body was shifted to Civil Hospital, Karachi for medico-legal formalities.
Another young man identified as 22-year-old Kamran died from electrocution outside his home located at Block 13-D-2 in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. His body was shifted to JPMC for an autopsy. Police officials said that he received an electric shock and died at the spot when he touched an electricity poll outside his home during rain. The chief minister expressed profound grief over the incidents. “I have directed KE to take necessary steps to control the situation,” he said and urged people to remain at arms length from electric poles and other installations during rainy season.
Three children aged in teens were reportedly drowned at Lyari River near Teen Hattie area but were rescued safely by Edhi volunteers.
Separate incidents of house cave-in were reported in different parts of the city that claimed a life and wounded 11 others.
A six-year-old boy died while five others wounded when a roof of their house collapsed on them at Solangi Goth near Superhighway in Gulshan-e-Maymar. The body and the injured persons were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and medical treatment.
A wall of house collapsed at Joria Bazaar, Bartan Street, resultantly a man, namely Umair, 35, son of Tayyab and his wife Mahek, 27 were wounded. The injured couple was shifted to Civil Hospital, Karachi for medical treatment.
Four people were wounded when a roof of a house collapsed on them at Bhakkar Goth on Abul Hassan Isphani Road. The victims were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.
URBAN FLOODING
A small scale urban flooding was witnessed in the city when nullahs including one passing from PECHS and the Lyari River witnessed spilling of water.
Other than the lanes and roads in several parts of the city, major thoroughfares in the city including parts of Shahra-e-Faisal, MA Jinnah Road, roads leading to and in Saddar area also remained submerged and caused traffic jams.
Water also overflowed in the city from Thado Dam near Northern Bypass that not only submerged the nearby goths and but also the some part of the M-9 Motorway track from Karachi to Hyderabad.
The rainwater from Thado Dam has also reached near Sabzi Mandi of the city and also affected the office of the Motorway Authority and entered in three villages. The authorities warned that if the water flow continued to rise it could reach Sohrab Goth and adjoining residential areas.
Floodwater from Saadi Town also entered in villages adjacent to the Northern Bypass and around 100 people remained stranded in floodwater in Rasool Bux Goth.
Chief Minister who visited the Northern bypass area, said that the Northern Bypass construction has stopped smooth flow of rain water, therefore water penetrated to nearby areas, including Saadi Town and nearby localities.
He said that at the site where Northern Bypass has been established was a natural waterway. When it was constructed appropriate culverts would have been constructed to give way to water but it was not done, he said.
Shah directed VC NED University and Special Secretary Local Government Niaz Soomro to conduct study of the underpass and explore ways and means to give way to water so that nearby localities and the bypass itself could be saved from flooding.
CM SINDH VISITS CITY
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that heavy rains in the city caused problems but entire government machinery, including local bodies was active on the roads to dispose of rainwater.
This he said while talking to media during his visit to city. He was accompanied by Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, Minister Excise Mukesh Chawla, VC NED Dr Sarosh Lodhi, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahalwani, Special Secretary Local Government Niaz Soomro and others.
The chief minister said that all major Nullahs in the city have been encroached at one or the place. “The nullahs which are naturally so wide to carry water have been reduced to hardly a few feet because people have established their homes,” he said and added despite congestion on nullahs the government have cleansed then.
He started his visit from Shahrah-e-Faisal and stopped at Turning towards Tariq Road where a wide drench had established when underground waterline collapsed. The chief minister directed MD Water Board Asadullah Khan to repair it urgently, otherwise rain water would seep into nearby buildings and would damage them. The chief minister visited Gulshan-e-Iqbal, opposite Urdu Inversity, Nipa Chowrangi, Safoora Chorangi, Northern Bypass - the area of Saadi Town, Lyari Nadi at Sohrab Goth bridge, Gujar Nala at Nazimabad and various other parts of the city.
To a question, he said that the roads constructed under Karachi package I, II and III have service lanes, median and drainage system, therefore rainwater has drained out from there. He added the roads constructed earlier were not given provision of drainage, therefore water accumulated and DMCs and deputy commissioners had to install de-watering pumps to clear them.
He told media that water had not accumulated in underpasses but even then they were giving credit for good service.
The chief minister said that from last few days ever since forecast for rain was made he kept visiting choking points. Therefore, most of the areas have been cleared of water.
Shah lauded all civic agencies hard work, including Mayor Karachi in making efforts to ameliorate the problems of people in the city.
To a question, Mr Shah said that KE could not ensure proper power supply in the city, even pumping stations at Dhabeji and Pipri were tripped. Therefore, water supply has been affected in the city.
POWER OUTAGES
The power outages also continued in the city despite K-Electric claims that power supply situation in Karachi remained under control.
It said that the power utility’s teams remain on ground 24/7 to ensure that the areas affected are brought back online in a timely manner. K-Electric remains committed to ensuring power supply to key installations and electricity to airport, strategic KWSB pumping stations and main hospitals remained uninterrupted on the second day of rain.