Share:

KARACHI - At least six more people including two minors died in rain related inci­dents in the city as rain continues to pour down for the second consecu­tive day on Tuesday.

Five of them including a minor girl died due to electrocution while one child was killed a when a house caved-in near Gulshan-e-Maymar area of the city.

The death toll from electrocution and other rain related incidents in the city reached 15 as authorities still struggle to clear off the city roads from rainwater.

The military troops also reached to the assistance of civil administra­tion in relief work in the port city.

The miseries also coupled on Tuesday when a small dam near Northern Bypass in the city spilled over with water enter­ing nearby housing societies and goths, causing rescue operation from army personnel.

RAIN-RELATED DEATHS

The electrocution incidents that claimed five lives in the city from Tuesday night included death of a minor girl in Sector 5-C area of North Karachi.

The police said that the 9-year-old Masooma, daughter of Salman, was playing with water outside her home when an electricity wire broke down, causing immediate death of the girl.

She was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medico-legal for­malities.

A 20-year old Atif, son of Abid Ali, died from electrocution in Yousuf Goth area of Surjani Town while a 30-year-old man was also electro­cuted in Kharadar area of the city.

The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained. In a separate in­cident, a man died in his house after he was electrocuted while bathing in Hazara Colony area within Defence police station.

He was identified as Bakht Za­meen, son of Ghulam Rasool. The body was shifted to Jinnah Post­graduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

A 36-year-old Adam, son of Us­man died from electrocution while he was trying to switch a water ma­chine at his house located near Juna Masjid in Lyari. His body was shifted to Civil Hospital, Karachi for medico-legal formalities.

Another young man identified as 22-year-old Kamran died from elec­trocution outside his home located at Block 13-D-2 in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. His body was shifted to JPMC for an autopsy. Police officials said that he received an electric shock and died at the spot when he touched an elec­tricity poll outside his home during rain. The chief minister expressed profound grief over the incidents. “I have directed KE to take necessary steps to control the situation,” he said and urged people to remain at arms length from electric poles and other installations during rainy season.

Three children aged in teens were reportedly drowned at Lyari River near Teen Hattie area but were res­cued safely by Edhi volunteers.

Separate incidents of house cave-in were reported in different parts of the city that claimed a life and wounded 11 others.

A six-year-old boy died while five others wounded when a roof of their house collapsed on them at Solangi Goth near Superhighway in Gulshan-e-Maymar. The body and the injured persons were shifted to Abbasi Sha­heed Hospital for medico-legal for­malities and medical treatment.

A wall of house collapsed at Joria Bazaar, Bartan Street, resultantly a man, namely Umair, 35, son of Tayyab and his wife Mahek, 27 were wounded. The injured couple was shifted to Civil Hospital, Karachi for medical treatment.

Four people were wounded when a roof of a house collapsed on them at Bhakkar Goth on Abul Hassan Isphani Road. The victims were tak­en to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

URBAN FLOODING

A small scale urban flooding was witnessed in the city when nullahs including one passing from PECHS and the Lyari River witnessed spill­ing of water.

Other than the lanes and roads in several parts of the city, major thoroughfares in the city including parts of Shahra-e-Faisal, MA Jinnah Road, roads leading to and in Saddar area also remained submerged and caused traffic jams.

Water also overflowed in the city from Thado Dam near Northern By­pass that not only submerged the nearby goths and but also the some part of the M-9 Motorway track from Karachi to Hyderabad.

The rainwater from Thado Dam has also reached near Sabzi Mandi of the city and also affected the of­fice of the Motorway Authority and entered in three villages. The au­thorities warned that if the water flow continued to rise it could reach Sohrab Goth and adjoining residen­tial areas.

Floodwater from Saadi Town also entered in villages adjacent to the Northern Bypass and around 100 people remained stranded in flood­water in Rasool Bux Goth.

Chief Minister who visited the Northern bypass area, said that the Northern Bypass construction has stopped smooth flow of rain water, therefore water penetrated to near­by areas, including Saadi Town and nearby localities.

He said that at the site where Northern Bypass has been estab­lished was a natural waterway. When it was constructed appropri­ate culverts would have been con­structed to give way to water but it was not done, he said.

Shah directed VC NED University and Special Secretary Local Govern­ment Niaz Soomro to conduct study of the underpass and explore ways and means to give way to water so that nearby localities and the bypass itself could be saved from flooding.

CM SINDH VISITS CITY

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that heavy rains in the city caused problems but entire gov­ernment machinery, including local bodies was active on the roads to dispose of rainwater.

This he said while talking to me­dia during his visit to city. He was accompanied by Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, Minister Ex­cise Mukesh Chawla, VC NED Dr Sa­rosh Lodhi, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahalwani, Special Secre­tary Local Government Niaz Soomro and others.

The chief minister said that all major Nullahs in the city have been encroached at one or the place. “The nullahs which are naturally so wide to carry water have been reduced to hardly a few feet because people have established their homes,” he said and added despite congestion on nullahs the government have cleansed then.

He started his visit from Shahrah-e-Faisal and stopped at Turning towards Tariq Road where a wide drench had established when un­derground waterline collapsed. The chief minister directed MD Water Board Asadullah Khan to repair it urgently, otherwise rain water would seep into nearby buildings and would damage them. The chief minister visited Gulshan-e-Iqbal, opposite Urdu Inversity, Nipa Chow­rangi, Safoora Chorangi, Northern Bypass - the area of Saadi Town, Lyari Nadi at Sohrab Goth bridge, Gujar Nala at Nazimabad and vari­ous other parts of the city.

To a question, he said that the roads constructed under Karachi package I, II and III have service lanes, median and drainage system, therefore rainwater has drained out from there. He added the roads con­structed earlier were not given pro­vision of drainage, therefore water accumulated and DMCs and deputy commissioners had to install de-wa­tering pumps to clear them.

He told media that water had not accumulated in underpasses but even then they were giving credit for good service.

The chief minister said that from last few days ever since forecast for rain was made he kept visiting chok­ing points. Therefore, most of the ar­eas have been cleared of water.

Shah lauded all civic agencies hard work, including Mayor Karachi in making efforts to ameliorate the problems of people in the city.

To a question, Mr Shah said that KE could not ensure proper power supply in the city, even pumping stations at Dhabeji and Pipri were tripped. Therefore, water supply has been affected in the city.

POWER OUTAGES

The power outages also continued in the city despite K-Electric claims that power supply situation in Kara­chi remained under control.

It said that the power utility’s teams remain on ground 24/7 to ensure that the areas affected are brought back online in a timely man­ner. K-Electric remains committed to ensuring power supply to key in­stallations and electricity to airport, strategic KWSB pumping stations and main hospitals remained unin­terrupted on the second day of rain.