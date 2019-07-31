Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR): Punjab College students bagged top positions in the Punjab University BA/B.Sc results 2019 announced yesterday. According to the results, brilliant student of Punjab College Tooba Afzal has clinched first position in BA securing 646 out of total 800 marks and Iqra Anmol and Abeeha Fatima bagged second and third positions securing 682 and 673 marks respectively in the B.Sc results 2019. The position holders have attributed their outstanding performance and remarkable successes to their own hard work, teachers’ excellent coaching and guidance and their parents’ prayers.