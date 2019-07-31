Share:

LAHORE (PR): EcoStar, Pakistan’s leading consumer electronics brand, has launched its air conditioner product lineup for the year 2019. G-Smart is the premier series of the brand. Over the years EcoStar has gained a significant market share in consumer electronics due to its state of the art technology, durability, and cost-effectiveness. DWP Group is the official distributor of EcoStar that ensures nationwide availability of its products, along with prompt after-sales support. G-SMART series provides Wi-Fi enabled air conditioners with three different capacities of BTUs.