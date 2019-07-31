Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan earned $391.300 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first eleven months of the fiscal year 2018-19. This shows growth of 15.35 percent when compared to $339.220 million same services provided during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2017-18, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During the period under review, the personal travel services grew by 15.59 percent, from $335.410 million last year to $387.690 million during July-May (2018-19). Among these personal services, the exports of health and education related services increased by 34.62 percent and 16.5 percent respectively. In addition, the other personal services increased by 15.41 percent, out of which only religious travel services witnessed growth of 210.77 percent.