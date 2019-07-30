Share:

RAWALPINDI - Famous singer from Sindh province Khushboo Leghari gave a wonderful performance in an evening arranged in honour of her by Shah Abdul Latif Social and Cultural Association and Rawalpindi Arts Council.

A large number of people attended the evening including renowned social worker Anees Iqbal while Zahid Jatoi, Dr Qaim Ali Soomro, Amir Hussain, Mumtaz Ali delivered lectures on culture of Sindh and singing of Khushboo Leghari.

She presented songs in Sindhi and Urdu languages receiving thundering applause. Famous poet from Sindh Yousaf Leghari recited his poetry. Director RAC Waqar Ahmed was also present on the occasion and thanked distinguished guests.