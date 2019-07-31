Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Engineer Daroo Khan Achakzai hailed the announcement of the government for constructing state of the art cargo airport to facilitate local and foreign industrialists of Allama Iqbal Industrial City.

He hoped that it would help the country for promoting the ‘business-friendly’ atmosphere to earn much-needed foreign exchange by enhancing volume of exports, said a press release issued.

FPCCI Chief while talking to Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq appreciated him for his untiring efforts for facilitating local and foreign investors to generate business activities.

President FPCCI said it was a good decision as cargo airport would provide a cheaper travelling facility to the region’s traders of South Asia along domestic and international routes as existing infrastructure would be insufficient to fulfill future needs.

He said that to capture the actual potential, the government should improve logistics infrastructure and potential inter-region.

“Government need to understand that logistics is a complete industry and the country’s domestic, regional and international trade relied on proper logistics,” he said adding the inefficiency in the freight sector created economic losses as much as 1% of country’s GDP.

He said under dynamic leadership of PM Imran Khan, the economy of the country would be revived completely.

He said the good thing was that Pakistan’s huge mineral resources could help get rid of the economic ills, particularly external debts within next five years.

“The country has one of the largest reserves of gold and copper and coal in the world. According to a rough estimate, value of coal reserves in Pakistan is 187 times more than the GDP of Pakistan and only 2-percent of Pakistani coal reserves that can generate 20,000 MW of electricity for almost 50 years,” he added.

Daroo Khan further said Faisalabad was a major industrial city of the country, having a vibrant trade and business community.

“Industrialists of Faisalabad have always been on the forefront of development by serving to the core of their heart,” he added.

FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq expressing his gratitude for supporting him said that Pakistan was passing through a deep crisis, however, the government had carved out a comprehensive strategy to revive economy on sustained basis. He said recent measures had attracted many foreign investors who had planned to invest in mega industrial projects.

He further said that economic and political stability was pre-requisite for economic revival and everyone should play role in this regard.

He said that the nation needed solidarity and Chambers of Commerce and Industry across the country should have to play their role in convincing the business community to stand by the government for the development, progress and prosperity of Pakistan.