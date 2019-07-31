Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan met UN Resident Coordinator Neil Buhne in Islamabad on Wednesday and discussed the issue of malnutrition and adulteration.

PM Imran khan while referring to government's flagship Ehsaas Program appreciated technical assistance being provided by the UN agencies.

On the issue of population growth, the Prime Minister noted that the issue of population was connected with primary health care and primary education. Therefore, the government is according priority to these areas.

The Prime Minister said the development of merged tribal areas is another key priority of the present government. He said we have allocated highest ever funds for the uplift of the merged areas.

Imran Khan also highlighted the successes made in billion tree Tsunami project and observed that the this will go a long way towards mitigating the adverse impacts of climate change in the country.

Efforts being made to eliminate polio from the country also came under discussion.

The UN Resident Coordinator appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision and the steps taken by the government in addressing the issues which remained neglected in the past. He especially commended the efforts of the government in tackling the issue of stunted growth, improving health care and the initiative of 10 billion Tree Tsunami and Ehsaas Program.