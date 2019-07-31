Share:

LAHORE - The Evacuee Trust Property Board Tuesday announced Baba Guru Nanak scholarship for outstanding minority students. The initiative announced at the time when Pakistan is near completion of the Kartarpur Corridor that proved Pakistan is a peaceful country. Sikh and Hindu university students. Rs10,000 will be given to such students. Students are advised to submit their form to the Pakistan Model Educational Foundation Secretary before August 31. The forms are available on ETPB website. National Commission for Minorities member Ramesh Singh Arora praised the initiative, saying: “I appreciate ETPB for such an initiative.” Hindu leader Arun Kumar Kundnani said that the initiative to launch Baba Guru Nank scholarship for minority students was a positive step. Another Hindu leader Amar Nath Randhwana welcomed the step, saying that the initiative would help youth play their part for national.