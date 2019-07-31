Share:

Shenzhen (PR): Huawei has announced its business results for the first half of 2019: USD 58.34 billion in revenue, a 23.2% increase over the same period last year. The company’s net profit margin for H1 2019 was 8.7%. According to Huawei’s Chairman, Liang Hua, operations are smooth and the organization is as sound as ever. With effective management and an excellent performance across all financial indicators, Huawei’s business has remained robust in the first half of 2019. In Huawei’s consumer business, H1 sales revenue hit USD 32.1 billion. Huawei’s smartphone shipments (including Honor phones) reached 118 million units, up 24% YoY.