KARACHI (PR): The International Hospitality Investment Group (IHIG), with their vision for developing tourism industry of Pakistan, has now brought Global Resort Exchange (GRE) to operate from Pakistan. This comes after IHIG launched their vacation owner system called Happily just 3 months ago. GRE is a United States-based company. It is the first ever vacation exchange company to operate in Pakistan. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of IHIG - United Kingdom. IHIG–UK has two arms; vacation ownership and discount booking engine. GRE makes it easy for members to spend vacation time with the flexibility to choose on how and when they want to dovacation with a wide variety of valuable benefits. With GRE on its portfolio, IHIG opens the gates for Pakistan tourism industry to the world outside.