KARACHI - Jamaat-i-islami Karachi has demanded to register FIRs against K-Electric over loss of human life in the city from electrocution.
In a statement, the party’s Karachi chief condemned the miserable condition of the city after two days of rain and blamed the local and provincial governments for their failure to control the situation.
“Why the nullahs were not cleared off from garbage before despite repeated warnings from met office of heavy rainfall in the city,” said JI Karachi chief and said those who misused the funds for cleaning nullahs should be behind bars.
Those who remained in power in federal, provincial and local governments in the city have enjoyed those posts in past also and were responsible for the current miseries of masses, he said.
“They failed to deliver despite remaining in power for years,” said Naeem.
He said that the rulers are only involved in photo-shoots during the rain rather than taking concrete measures to tackle the issues.
He also expressed his grief over loss of lives from electrocution in city and said that FIRs should be registered against K-Electric over it. “The affected families should get justice,” he said.