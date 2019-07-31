Share:

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the JI will stage an Awami march in Peshawar on August 25 at which it will announce its future line of action.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the JI leader said that had there been a world cup for telling a lie, Prime Minister Imran khan would have been the champion.

He further said that the government was making false promises to the people every day but was not fulfilling its elections manifesto and promises due to which it was fast losing its popularity.

He further said that the entire federal cabinet was incompetent and comprised people of the Musharraf and PPP governments.

On the occasion, the JI chief prayed for the soldiers martyred in Balochistan, Waziristan and in the plane crash.

Sirajul Haq said that the JI would not join the PPP and the PML(N) but would launch a separate movement.

He said that PTI had completed one year in government but no relief had been provided to the masses. All policies of the government have failed badly due to which the masses as well as the PTI supporters in the media are upset.

The JI leader concluded that PTI economic wizard and former Finance Minister Asad Umar was saying that going o to the IMF was a wrong decision. He said there was everything in the PTI government except “Insaaf”.