Karachi - Pak Sarzameen Party’s Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday once again criticised the National Accountability Bureau and apologised to corruption watchdog for the sake of its ‘ego’.

Addressing a presser here Pakistan House along with PSP President Anees Qaimkhani and other party leaders, Kamal responded to NAB press release against him to initiate probe over Rs 30 billion invested in the metropolis during his Mayorship from 2005 till 2010 and termed the act as “unique”. He was of the view that the NAB wants him to extend apology on his recent remarks he uttered against the investigators for baseless allegations.

“If my words hurt NAB and it wants my apology for the sake of its ego, I apologise even though my party members don’t want me to do so,” Kamal added.

He said the PSP respects institutions and his criticism was not aimed at stopping the investigation against him. “The NAB had already filled a reference against me and it has the right to probe against anyone,” he said.

Kamal however clarified that criticism on NAB was based on ‘baseless’ allegations it levelled against him and for his character assassination but not on the initiating investigation.

The remarks from Mustafa Kamal came after NAB took notice of his tirade some two days back outside an accountability court in the city against the accountability watchdog.

NAB in its statement on Tuesday said that it will approach the court for legal action against Mustafa Kamal.

PSP chairman needs to apologise over his rude remarks regarding the institution, it added.

The statement further added that NAB will investigate the amount of Rs300 billion that was to be used for development work in Karachi. “Despite the allocation of this colossal amount for development in the city, the metropolis’s is still facing a number of very basic issues. If this amount was actually spent on the development of the city then what projects were the money spent on and whether the projects were completed or not.”

“NAB is a national institution which is working to eliminate corruption from the country. A person who is the former mayor of Karachi, against whom there are already corruption references by NAB, should not be using improper language against NAB and its officers. NAB strongly condemns this action. NAB recommended the former Karachi mayor that, instead of wasting strength to criticise NAB and its officials, he should use that energy to defend himself against the references filed against him,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, speaking on disastrous situation of Karachi after heavy rain, he urged his party workers and supporters to help the rain-hit Karachiites. He was of the view that the entire government machinary has failed to deal with the emergency situations that played havoc with normal life in the city.

He said rain emergency plan should be evolved months before it rains, however the downpour killed 15 people due to sheer negligence of authorities concerned, particularly K-Electric which is unmoved, putting people at the mercy of electrocutions.

“The fresh rain spell has exposed Sindh government, KMC and other relevant agencies, and their performances. Cheif Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar are habitual of photo sessions along with few media persons, rather acting as public servants,” the PSP added while taking a jibe at elected representatives.

Kamal said tha no letup with the miseries of provincial capital of Sindh, asking the masses to review their decesion and think conciously as how long they will be letting the cruel ones to decide their fate.

“None other than PSP would resolve the issues of country, Sindh province and particularly Karachi,” said Kamal.

He also lashed out at KE and said that it was sending inflated bills without providing reasonable electricity. “KE is company of Abraj group whose owner is a close aid of Prime Minister Imran Khan and can be seen in his important meetings.

The power utility is going through serious mismanagement crises despite 12 years of its privatization. It should have improved it’s transmission network to save lives. It is switching off the feeders to avoid tripping in rain and still people are electrocuted,” he concluded.