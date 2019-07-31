Share:

Islamabad - President Dr Arif Alvi said on Tuesday that Pakistan’s initiative to open Kartarpur Corridor is to take region from conflict to cooperation and it wants to resolve all outstanding issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, through dialogue with India.

Talking to the High Commissioner-designate of Pakistan to India Moin-ul-Haque here Tuesday, the President said that it has been Pakistan’s policy, in line with Quaid-e-Azam’s vision, to pursue friendly relation with all its neighbours including India.

“We want resolution of all outstanding issues with India, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, through peaceful dialogue”, said the President.

Dr Alvi said that in the spirit of constructive engagement, Pakistan would continue its efforts to bring peace and prosperity in the region.

He highlighted that Pakistan took a remarkable step in this regard by deciding to open the Kartarpur Corridor, which will link Darbar sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan with Dera Baba Nanak in India to allow access to Sikhs to their most reverential place of worship. This , the President added can be a transformative step for South Asia, which can take the region from conflict to cooperation, animosity to peace and enmity to friendship.

The President wished High Commissioner-designate a successful stay in India and hoped that High Commissioner-designate will be able to perform his duties with utmost dedication and will play an important role in implementing the policy of Government of Pakistan for peaceful co-existence and regional stability to benefit the people of the region.

It may be recalled that the powerful US President Donald Trump earlier this month offered his mediation over Kashmir during his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in White House which was widely highlighted in the international media.

Expressing his gratitude to President Trump, Prime Minister Imran Khan told him that Pakistan wants solution of the conflict as per the wishes of the Kashmiris. However, media reports coming from the Indian occupied territory suggest that India is deploying more than ten thousands additional troops.

As part of good will gesture Pakistan has opened Kartarpur Corridor to help facilitate the Sikh community to visit their religious places in Pakistan and freely offer their worship. Both Pakistan and India are working on the project and are expected to meet soon to further discuss and finalise the modalities to accelerate completion of the project ahead of next birth anniversary of Sikh Saint Baba Gurunanak so that Sikh.