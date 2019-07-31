Share:

KHANEWAL-Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam has said that Kashmir’s freedom struggle cannot be controlled with power. He congratulated PM Imran Khan on a successful visit to US, and hailed him for raising Kashmir issue before US President Donald Trump. He also appreciated positive response of the US president on Kashmir issue.

Fakhar Imam said about one hundred thousand innocent Kashmiris including children, women, and senior citizens had been killed by Indian forces, adding that without resolving Kashmir issue as per aspirations of Kashmiris no power could maintain peace in the region.

He added, Kashmiri people must get the right of self-determination under the UN resolutions. Kashmiri people will no more accept the brutality of Indian Army, Syed Fakhar Imam said. Syed Fakhar Imam further said that sacrifices of Kashmiri people will not go to waste the freedom will be achieved as the whole world is now looking at the Indian atrocities in Kashmir .Syed Fakhar Imam, said that the PTI government was sincere in providing maximum relief to masses. Talking to the media, he said the government was striving to generate revenue through expansion of tax net in the country, so that revenue could be spent on the welfare of masses. He urged the citizens to pay tax being responsible citizens of the country. He said that there was dire need for establishment of standard libraries and forums at tehsil level which work for the promotion of education and elimination of ignorance. He said that dream of progress could not be materialized without promotion of education. He said that libraries equipped with standard books and arts councils should be established at district and tehsil levels. Fakhar Imam said that he would talk to high-ups for the up gradation of Jinnah library in Khanewal and libraries at tehsil level. Fakhar Imam expressed condolence with Major Rtd Masood , Mian Ikram Ullah Kamboh director Zarari Taraqiyati Bank Ltd , Mian Saif Ullah Kamboh, Mian Ubaid ullah Kamboh ,Mian Hassant Kamboh on sad demise of Mian Shafaat Kamboh , and prayed that may Allah bless heaven to the departed soul.