LAHORE-Pakistan’s leading actress Mahira Khan has finally broken her silence over veteran actor Firdous Jamal’s ‘sexist’ remarks.

She penned a powerful note on Instagram, which says: “We are the present. What we do and how we do it, is our future. Thank you to all those who have come out to support me- I did not ask for it and that makes it even more special,” she wrote in the letter.

“As an artist I am proud of my industry. I’m grateful to my senior artists for paving the way for people like me and so many others. I am also proud of myself. In this journey of mine, I can proudly say that I have done what I thought was right and never succumbed to what others thought was right for me. That - I will continue to do. InshaAllah,” she added.

“In a world full of hate, let’s choose to love. Let’s be tolerant of other people’s opinions and let our fight be against the mindset -that a successful woman is a scary thought. No it isn’t. It’s a beautiful and empowering one. Let us stop picking on one another so that this industry and our country thrives like no other,” she continued.

She concluded the note, saying: “I read somewhere that ‘Stardom’ in Latin means - thank you to the fans when it was lonely. Stardom it is then! Love and Gratitude, X.”