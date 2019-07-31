Share:

MIRPUR-Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Tuesday advised public sector universities of the AJK to focus on quality instead of quantity to deliver high quality education.

President Masood Khan, also Chancellor of the AJK-based public sector universities, was addressing the 16th meeting of the senate of Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) here on Tuesday. MUST Vice Chancellor Dr Habibur Rehman and other members of the university senate also spoke on the occasion.

The AJK president said that it was high time for universities to equip students with knowledge and play their role to put the state on the track of development and prosperity.

He said that all the state-run universities were playing an active role in introducing new technologies in AJK, but the MUST had been playing a key role in this regard. The AJK president expressed his pleasure that the students of AJK were getting education of different disciplines not only at five universities in the liberated territory but also in different parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar, and were set to play their role in the development and progress of both Pakistan and AJK.

He desired that the universities of Azad Kashmir should expand contacts with other universities in the region and across the globe to utilize their knowledge and experience.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Raja Habibur Rehman (Sitar-e-Imtiaz) assured that he and his team would fully try to implement policy of the government and Higher Education Commission in letter and spirit.

He said that construction of new university campus has been completed, and the shifting of the campus will start next month.

The Vice Chancellor said that the MUST had secured 88 percent marks on the league table position of HEC’s quality guide for the year 2017-18. Besides, 216 research papers of faculty members of the university were published in the international journals and magazines last year while majority of the faculty members had presented their papers at various national and international conferences also.

Dr. Rehman disclosed that the MUST had taken part in the national competition of artificial intelligence, and thus, it had secured grant.

He said that PC-I for the construction of regional campus of MUST in Palandri has been prepared and sent to the HEC while PC-I of Bhimber campus would also be submitted shortly.

Later, the AJK President formally inaugurated the incubation center of the MUST in the building of Chamber of Commerce and Industry.