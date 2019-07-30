Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ministry of Climate Change has sought the help of district administration against a housing society owned by a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and some others to complete the ongoing fencing of the zoo-cum-botanical garden.

A total of 725 acres of land is earmarked for establishment of zoo-cum-botanical garden in the revenue estate of Bani Gala and a boundary wall is being constructed to protect the area from land grabbing on the directions of the Supreme Court.

However, the Director Zoological Survey of Pakistan Altaf Hussain conveyed to the chief commissioner Islamabad through a letter that some of the local land grabbers and neighbouring housing societies were creating obstructions in the completion of the fencing work and also informed about the potential threat of the emergence of law and order situation on some critical points.

It was informed in the letter that the land grabbers were threatening the staff and the contractor with dire consequences in case they proceeded ahead with fencing of the already-established boundary pillars number 25-50.

“The neighbouring societies have also geared up construction work around theese pillars trespassing through the Capital Development Authority land and are threatening to demolish the aforementioned boundary pillars constructed by the Zoological Survey of Pakistan as per the survey report of Survey of Pakistan”, the letter added.

Though, the letter did not contain the name of any housing society but when contacted to know that who was actually posing threats to the government functionaries and creating hurdles, Altaf Hussain said that the Park View Housing Society was creating problems in the subject area.

The housing scheme, comprising 1,067.9 kanals of land at Malot Road in Zone-IV, is co-owned by the PTI leader along with his wife and two others.

The Ministry of Climate Change requested chief commissioner Islamabad to direct the police stations of Bani Gala and Bhara Kahu to provide adequate security to the construction workers at the work site.

The district administration was also requested to make security arrangements for upcoming Eid holidays to ensure the safety of the pillars and the boundary wall already been constructed.

When contacted, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amir Ali Ahmed expressed ignorance about the letter but ensure that all possible support would be extended to concerned formations for the construction of the boundary wall.

“We retrieved over 2000 kanals of land from encroachers in the past and now assistance will be made again if needed”, he maintained.

Around 2,700 cemented pillars, with a distance of 15 feet, and two-foot high walls between the pillars, on which the grills would be fixed, are being erected along a 14-kilometer-long boundary.

Earlier, the Geological Survey of Pakistan had demarcated 725 acres of land in Bani Gala for construction of a zoological and botanical garden after which the Islamabad administration got back possession of the encroached land and handed over the same to the ministry of climate change.