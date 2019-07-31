Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau has recovered Rs2.12 billion through plea bargain in case of fake bank accounts regarding extending illegal favour to M/S Technomen Kinetic (Pvt) Ltd, and others in project of Sindh Nooriabad Power Company and Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC) and Misappropriation of funds.

According to details, accused Asif Mahmood and Accused Arif Ali, Directors Technomen Kinetics (Pvt) Ltd, Sindh Nooriabad Power Company (Pvt) Ltd, Sindh Nooriabad Power Company (Pvt) Ltd Phase-II in connivance with government officials and others were proved to be involved in collusive bidding, exorbitant rates, corruption and corrupt practices in power generation projects of Sindh.

During investigation both accused submitted plea bargain application of Rs2.12 billion to NAB authorities, which will be submitted to Accountability Court for final approval by the investigation team comprising Younis and Hammad Kamal.

Decides to issue legal notice to former Karachi Mayor Mustafa Kamal

NAB Rawalpindi has once again resolved to vigorously pursue all the corruption cases on merit and with objectivity irrespective of the status of accused in pursuance to Chairman’s vision of Look at cases and not faces.

On the other hand, NAB has decided to issue legal notice to former Mayor Karachi Mustafa Kamal on using filthy, baseless and derogatory language against the bureau and its officers in his recent media talk.

In the notice, NAB will ask Mustafa Kamal to tender apology on using filthy language against NAB and its officers, otherwise NAB would file a lawsuit in the relevant court of law for legal action. NAB has decided to inquire the spending of over Rs30,000 crores by Mustafa Kamal on development of Karachi during his tenure as mayor. Despite spending a huge amount in Karachi during his tenure, the long pending issues of Karachi remained unresolved.

NAB would inquire whether the amount had been spent on projects or not and whether the projects were completed or not.

The filthy and derogatory language used by former mayor Karachi is an attempt to tarnish the image and repute of NAB. NAB strongly condemn the statement of former mayor Karachi about NAB and its officers.

NAB hereby advised former Mayor Karachi to avoid using filthy and derogatory language against NAB and utilise all his energies in defending a reference filed against him in the respected Accountability Court Karachi as NAB has filed reference against former mayor on the basis of evidence as per law.