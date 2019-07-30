Share:

WASHINGTON-NASA’s most recent planet-hunting satellite, known as the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS, has just discovered a type of new planet - one that’s missing from our solar system. Launched in 2018, led and run by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and managed by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, TESS has been on the lookout for these exact types of discoveries.

Now its succeeded in part of its mission, by finding three new planets that are based around a neighboring star.

University of California associate professor of planetary astrophysics, Stephen Kane, who is assisting NASA’s exoplanetary mission, said that the TOI-270 - or the TESS Object of Interest - is precisely what the satellite has been searching for.

TESS discovered two that are gaseous and approximately twice the size of the planet we call home, whereas the third, smaller, planet is rocky and just slightly bigger than Earth.

The smaller planet is in fact in the habitable zone, meaning it’s at a distance from a star that is warm enough to heat its water to a liquid state. Moreover, its deemed as our ‘neighbor’ as it’s close enough to be seen brightly.

This infographic illustrates key features of the TOI 270 system, located about 73 light-years away in the southern constellation Pictor. The three known planets were discovered by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite through periodic dips in starlight caused by each orbiting world. Insets show information about the planets, including their relative sizes, and how they compare to Earth.

Temperatures given for TOI 270’s planets are equilibrium temperatures, calculated without the warming effects of any possible atmospheres. Source: Scott Wiessinger/NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

“We don’t have a planet quite like this in our solar system,” he continued.

It doesn’t end there, though. The team plans on following up its observations next year when the James Webb Space Telescope launches.