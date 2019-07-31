Share:

Islamabad - Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi chaired the 41st meeting of the Board of Governors of Bahria University here on Tuesday. A statement said that a detailed briefing was given to the board on progress of various ongoing projects, with special reference to growth and diversification in academic disciplines, infrastructure, budget and new initiatives of academic and non-academic areas. The naval chief who is also pro-chancellor and chairman board of governors of the varsity appreciated efforts for focusing on students’ grooming through academic teachings and its core values of integrity, creativity and excellence. He also appreciated the academic benchmarks being raised in the university aligned with its strategic vision and mission, including the programs being introduced in the domain of Maritime research and studies. Bahria University expended its domain to become first maritime university of Pakistan with underlying objective of contributing towards blue economy of the country. The BOG meeting was attended by board members including senior naval officers, secretary Ministry of Science and Technology, Financial Adviser Planning Ministry of Finance, Rector BU and relevant top management of Bahria University.