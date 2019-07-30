Share:

Islamabad-National Vocational and Technical Training Commission on Tuesday launched a vocational qualification framework to improve the quality of technical sector to meet the needs of industry.

National Vocational Qualification Framework is a component for establishing a uniform national system of vocational training, curriculum, and implementation of Competency Based Training and Assessment that will support implementation of the national goals expressed in the national TVET policy.

NVQF integrates formal, in-formal and non-formal achievement which results into increased accessibility to the recognition of skills.

Participants from all over the country including provincial TEVTAs, Qualification Awarding Bodies (QABs), training providers, and industrialists took part in the day-long conference.

Purpose of NVQF is to improve quality of outcomes, increase the quality of skills and provide sufficient knowledge that meets the needs of industry.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood said that the NVQF was one of the key elements of TVET system and development of level 5 qualifications today was yet another step closer to our commitment to culmination of ‘Skills for all’ strategy.

He said that government was focused on developing a uniform certification regime which is recognized and accepted both at the local and international level.

“We are also going to develop an accreditation regime through a federal directive under which only those certificates will be accepted which are issued by the accredited institutions”, he added.

The Minister said that negotiations with various international institutions were underway so that our certifications are recognized internationally and enable our skilled labour abroad to secure jobs as per their qualifications.

He said that the ministry was working in close collaboration with provincial governments to train youth in the industry-relevant trades.

Chairman NAVTTC Syed Javed Hassan while addressing the ceremony said that standardization of the qualifications at national and international levels performs pivotal role in reforming TVET sector and NAVTTC has achieved an important milestone through development of national vocational qualifications compatible with the international standards & requirements in 25 most important trades including high-tech fields like robotics, artificial intelligence, mechatronics and automation.

“Development of level 1-5 qualifications is a giant leap forward towards TVET reforms of the country”, said the chairman NAVTTC

Executive Director NAVTTC Dr Nasir Khan said that the NVQF would play a significant role in bringing a paradigm shift from time bound learning to outcome based learning. He gave a brief presentation on the role of NVQF and a way forward to boost the TVET sector of Pakistan. Up-scaling of the NVQF and mainstreaming of Competency Based Training (CBT) approach is an integral part of the new National Skills for All Strategy, says Dr. Khan while highlighting the importance of NVQF.

The ambassador of Germany Bernhard Schlagheck and the ambassador of Norway Kjelle Gunnar Eriksen congratulated NAVTTC for achieving this milestone in TVET delivery of Pakistan and said that the implementation of NVQF will help the government to upscale the implementation of National Skills Strategy. The Deputy Head of Mission at the European Union Delegation to Pakistan, Anne Marshal said that the standardization of the TVET sector through implementation of NVQF will pave way for a better TVET system in the country.