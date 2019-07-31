Share:

Islamabad - wapda’s claim of paying Rs 70 billion in Net Hydle Payment (NHP) to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, The senate Committee on Water Resources on Tuesday directed the Authority to provide accurate details of payment of royalty made to the province.

The senate Committee on Water Resources that met with Senator Shamim Afridi in chair was informed by the official of the WAPDA that the total share of KP royalty was Rs91.82 billion NHP and so far Rs70 billion were paid to the province.

However, Member NEPRA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bahadur Shah, contested the claim saying the figures provided by Wapda is too much exaggerated. It was informed that WAPDA still owes Rs 70 billion to the province. Bahadur Shah, who is also vice chairman NEPRA, said that the regulator had allowed the adjustment of Rs21.82 billion of NHP amount in the tariff 2017-18.

WAPDA official said that earlier the share of the KP was Rs6 billion which was increased to Rs 18 billion after the upward revision of the royalty rates. The official said that CPPA owes Rs200 billion to WAPDA. However the committee said that the KP royalty has nothing to do with the WAPDA outstanding dues and asked WAPDA to furnish the Committee with authentic figures regarding the remaining amount to be paid to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

While discussing the Naulong Dam Project it was informed that the PC-I of the project has been submitted to the Planning Commission. The Planning commission had sent set of question to the provincial government of Balochistan regarding the command area development.

It was informed that 80 percent of the funding for the dam would be provided by the Asian Development Bank while the remaining will be provided by the federal government.

However, it was revealed that the process of ADB funding could not proceed for want of concurrence from Government of Balochistan regarding implementation of Command Area Development. The Committee recommended that the Government of Balochistan and WAPDA get together and decide who would take ownership of the project.

Senator Usman Khan Kakar raised the issue of the Khazana Dam and questioned the reason for change of location. He demanded that those responsible for this be summoned in the next meeting. Briefings on sea intrusion in Sindh and the Kachi Canal project were also deferred.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Shamim Afridi, and attended by Senator Hasil Khan Bizenjo, Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Senator Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah, Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani and senior officers of the Ministry of Water Resources, WAPDA, NEPRA along with all concerned.