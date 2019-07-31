Share:

ISLAMABAD - A new design with a new title “Quaid Chapal” has been prepared for JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Reman after the Peshawari traditional chapal reached its zenith of popularity when it was launched with a new brand of ‘Kaptaan Special Peshawari Chapal’ for PTI Chairman Imran Khan in 2015.

“It was my wish to design a new traditional shoe chapal for my beloved “Quaid” Maulana Fazl Rehman,” said Abdul Wali, the shoemaker.

He added that it was in the last Ramazan when he visited Maulana’s home and expressed his desire to design a unique traditional chapal for him and he accepted.

He told The Nation that it was a new shape of Peshawari Chapal and he had never designed this shape before. He said that he wanted to present this new design to Maulana Fazlur Rehman as a gift from Peshawar.

He added: “It was not for the sake to boost my business, but it is my love with my Quaid and I want to present this pair of shoes to him on the occasion of Eid.”

He said that a soft brown coloured pair of Chapal of size 10 would be presented to the JUI-F before Eid.

Revealing about the price of shoes, he told The Nation that the price of this chapal was fixed Rs2500 which is comparatively less than any other brand.

However, when The Nation contacted close aide of Maulana, he declined such news and termed it rumours.

Earlier, a unique design of this traditional Peshawari Chapal had been designed for Prime Minister Imran Khan titled “Kaptaan Chapal” by a renowned shoemaker known as Chacha Noor Din

The special Peshawari chapal had been in the market since long but when a pair of this was designed with a new brand to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Imran Khan on the occasion of his wedding, the shoe became popular among people of all ages around the country.

However, the same Chapal was too designed for the Saudi Prince Muhammad Bin Salman on his first official visit to Pakistan. In his interview to Arab News, the shoemaker had said that he hoped Muhamad Bin Salman would accept this small indigenous gift from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Chacha Noor Din, many other ministers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had also placed orders for it after Imran Khan accepted their gift.