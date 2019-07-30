Share:

Islamabad - National Council for Homeopathy was urged on Tuesday to upgrade basic requirement for the DHMS to intermediate from matriculation.

A statement said that despite the fact that the Ministry of National Health Services was directed by the chairman of Senate Standing committee on NHS to change the basic requirement for Diploma of Homeopathy Medical Sciences (DHMS) from matriculation to Intermediate (pre-medical). The statement said that however nothing had been done practically by the ministry while the NCH was creating hindrances in this process thereby compromising the standard of doctors being produced and ultimately jeopardising with the public health.

It alleged that the examination body of NCH was trying to induct those members who had been charged with manipulating with result of 1,200 candidates and had also been issued show-cause notices by the ministry of NHS.