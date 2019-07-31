Share:

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that indiscriminate accountability is being ensured by Prime Minster Imran Khan.

The Provincial Minister stated this while talking to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and various delegations which held separate meetings with him in office in Lahore on Wednesday.

The Minister said that all those who are under investigation for corruption should be answerable of their deeds and due to this strict accountability the opposition is arranging political drama to conceal their corruption and safeguard their vested interests.

Mian Aslam concluded that a political move of Shahbaz Sharif has proved that he will not approach Court in the United Kingdom.