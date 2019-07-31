Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday said Pak Army shall take all measures to protect innocent civilians along Line of Control from Indian firing deliberately targeting them.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he said ceasefire violations are being and shall always be effectively responded.

The ISPR Director General said increased Indian ceasefire violations indicate their frustration due to failure in Indian Occupied Kashmir.