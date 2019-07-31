Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to meet Afghan Taliban to take forward the peace process.

Speaking to journalists here, Qureshi said Pakistan was not a guarantor but only facilitator in the Afghan peace process.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to have a meeting with the Taliban to woo them for the intra-Afghan dialogue. Pakistan is moving forward in good faith,” the FM said.

Qureshi’s remarks come days after Doha-based Afghan Taliban leaders announced that they were ready to visit Islamabad and meet PM Khan if invited.

The statement by the Taliban came after Imran Khan returned to Islamabad following his maiden official visit to the US where he discussed the Afghan peace process with US President Donald Trump and agreed to work together to end to the conflict.

During the meeting, President Trump said that Pakistan would help the US ‘extricate’ itself from Afghanistan, adding there was ‘tremendous potential’ in the relationship between Washington and Islamabad.

Sohail Shaheen, a spokesperson for the Taliban’s political office in Qatar’s capital Doha, said if Prime Minister Khan extended a formal invitation, they will accept it.

“We frequently visit countries in the region and would surely go to Pakistan, too, which is our Muslim neighbour, if there is a formal invitation from Islamabad,” he said.

Reports said the US was negotiating for a deal by September 1 that would see international forces pull out of Afghanistan in return for Taliban security guarantees, including a pledge that Afghanistan will not become a safe haven for terror groups.

Islamabad has already arranged landmark direct talks between the US and the Taliban in an attempt to find a political solution to the lingering conflict in Afghanistan, which has entered its 18th year.

Qureshi said the entire onus of the Afghan peace process cannot be put on Pakistan. He said Pakistan believes that it is the shared responsibility of all the stakeholders to take forward the peace process.

He said convergence was seen on Afghan issue during a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and the President Trump. “This has opened a new chapter in Pakistan-US relations,” he added.

He said the US visit remained very successful in achieving the objectives and this stands also reflected in the restoration of suspended assistance.

To a question, the Foreign Minister regretted that India was neither ready to hold talks bilaterally with Pakistan on Kashmir dispute nor does it accept the third party mediation.

He said Kashmir was a disputed territory and any demographic changes in the occupied territory will not be acceptable to Pakistan as well as Kashmiri people.

Later, speaking at Pakistan-Africa Round-table Dialogue, hosted by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to commemorate the Africa Day, Qureshi said a conference of African envoys will be organised at the foreign office after the UN General Assembly session in September. “Our aim is prepare a far-reaching Look Africa Policy to improve trade and economic relations with the African countries,” he added.

The Foreign Minister said the commerce advisor Razzaq Dawood has also taken a very important decision of shifting the commercial consular in Europe to the African countries in order to exploit the trade potential with this important continent.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that there were vast opportunities of trade and investment in African countries. He called Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit of United States “very successful”, adding, “We have succeed in getting our targets”. He said that Pakistan’s aid suspended by the US will be restored soon.

He said India had always opposed and escaped from the mediation on Kashmir. He said Mehbooba Mufti had invited for an All Parties Conference on Kashmir.

Mufti, the president of People’s Democratic Party in held Kashmir, called for an all-party meeting following speculations that New Delhi was preparing a plan to revoke Article 370 and 35A, which grant special status to held Jammu and Kashmir region.