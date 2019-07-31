Share:

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in the fields of information and culture, reported by the Radio Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met Saudi Minister for Media Turki bin Abdullah A-Shabana in Islamabad on Wednesday. Both leaders agreed to enhance the bilateral cooperation during the meeting.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said on the occasion that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long maintained historical and cultural relations, and Pakistan gives high value to its ties with Saudi Arabia .

He also said the two countries have unanimity of views on important regional and global issues.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi further said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit to Pakistan has further strengthened relationship between the two countries.

Establishment of Pak-Saudi Supreme Coordination Council is an important step toward promotion of political, economic and cultural cooperation between the two countries, he added.

The Minister thanked Saudi Arabia for increasing Hajj quota for Pakistan up to two hundred thousand.