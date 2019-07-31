Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced discounted price on their international flight by up to 20 percent. 

In a series of tweets shared by the airline company, the carrier announced they are offering discount up to 10 per cent to all the passengers travelling from London to Sialkot from September 24 to November 30.

Passengers will be able to purchase the tickets on a 10 per cent discounted prices for travelling from Pakistan to London till August 10, it added.

Furthermore, 20 per cent off would be offered on the tickets for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) until August 12 to the passengers.

Moreover, senior citizens would be given special discount up to 10 per cent by PIA as well as the school students, who would get a 10 per cent discount over international and local flights.