Share:

Islamabad - Taking serious notice of sudden increase in price of bread (roti) across the major cities of the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed for appropriate measures to give relief to the common people.

Shortly after chairing meeting of the federal cabinet which also expressed its concern over increase in the price of bread, Prime Minister chaired an important meeting to review the measures taken to control price of bread (roti) and directed that common people must be given relief.

The meeting deliberated on the matters pertaining to gas tariff for bakers (tandoors).

Earlier, in her media briefing on decisions taken by the Federal Cabinet, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the Prime Minister has directed the ministries to give proposals for facilitating the common people.

She said Prime Minister took strict notice of the increase in price of bread and directed to raise the issue in ECC meeting. He directed that the government is taking special measures to reverse the price of bread keeping in view the factors responsible for the increase.

She said the Cabinet has discussed matters relating to improving the lives of common people including providing free legal aid to the underprivileged prisoners languishing in jails.

Firdous said the prime minister has also formed a committee for improving conditions in jails and collecting data of destitute prisoners including juvenile prisoners.

She said the committee will give recommendations for jail reforms agenda and the government will provide free legal assistance to such prisoners. She said the government will finalize the jail reforms in collaboration with the provincial governments.

She said that cabinet appreciated Chief Justice of Pakistan’s efforts towards clearing the backlog of cases in the Supreme Court and desired that it will be replicated in the lower judiciary as well. She said the cabinet also appreciated the Chief Justice for establishing Model Courts.

Firdous said the cabinet also gave approval for establishing of National Road Safety Council to reduce accidents on highways and improve travelling on highways and motorways.

She said that the cabinet approved establishing of National Commission for Protection of Children Rights.

She said the cabinet also approved separation of services and regulation departments in the Civil Aviation Authority and decided to improve facilities at the airports.

She said the Cabinet has decided to take immediate measures for the people affected by recent heavy rains in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Firdous said the cabinet also expressed commitment to continue efforts to widen the tax net and appreciated the measures taken by the Federal Board of Revenue in this regard.

To a question she said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is fulfilling his personal agenda in the garb of religion.

She said Madrassah reforms are being introduced to impart modern education along with religious education to the seminary students.

The Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting said the Cabinet offered Fateha for the martyrs who embraced Shahadat in terrorist incidents in Waziristan and Balochistan and today’s plane crash in Rawalpindi.

In a related development, Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) assigned new tasks and initiatives to important ministries for better service delivery.

According to details PMDU has devised composite tasking interventions with timelines to help improve service delivery in the Federal Ministries/Divisions and their attached departments.

The ministries will have to achieve the assigned specialised tasks in a period of three to six months. However, the ministries will be at liberty to incorporate their own in-house initiatives to complete the assigned within 03-06 months and intimate the PMDU within one week.

The achievements of these targets would be one of the parameters to gauge the performance of the ministries/divisions.

In the first phase PMDU has sent the tasks to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Planning, Power, Petroleum, Aviation, IT & Telecom, Federal Education & Professional Training, Ministry of National Health Services & Coordination and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development.