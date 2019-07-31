Share:

Designated Pakistan’s High Commissioner of Pakistan to India, Moin Ul Haq on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM office while the resident coordinator of the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) also met the premier.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood was also present in the meeting between the PM and the high-commissioner designate for India Moin Ul Haque. During the meeting, they discussed to improve relations with India.

Earlier, the resident coordinator of the UDP Neil Buhne also had met with the PM Imran Khan while he briefed the premier about the activities of agencies of the UN in Pakistan.

Niel Bohnay informed the PM Imran that the UN organizations are active in Pakistan in the various field which included education, health, good governance and youth development.

Declaring the PM Imran vision to improve the standard of Pakistani masses praisable and said that the initiative of the Ahasas Program ending poverty and the billion trees are also praiseworthy.