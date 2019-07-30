Share:

RAWALPINDI - Some 27 students of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture, Rawalpindi got scholarships from Sichuan Agriculture University of China.

The scholarships were granted to the students on merit to get admission in PhD, M.Phil, M.S and M.Sc programmes in various disciplines of basic sciences, agriculture and veterinary sciences, a statement said on Tuesday.

The PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman congratulated the scholarship holders and advised them to remain dedicated with their studies and research by performing well. “It is a source of great pleasure for me and an honour for the university to have a huge number of scholarships which is the result of collective efforts made by the varsity for the students’ development,” he added.

The scholarship folders were handed over to the students here at a ceremony.