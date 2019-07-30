Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Capital Territory police on Tuesday issued an advisory to protect children from abuse and ensure their protection from violence.

According to an official, the police will take strict action against the culprits involved in any kind of child abuse. He said that this initiative was aimed to protect children from various kinds of violence, physical abuse and exploitation in the Islamabad Capital Territory. The police urged parents to protect children from any kind of abuse and they should be vigilant for their kids. The advisory further said that awareness campaigns would be launched in every area of the capital to end this menace.