ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index lost 76.11 points (0.24 percent) to close at 31658.12 points. A total of 51,288,820 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 2.109 billion. Out of 314 companies, share prices of 160 companies recorded increase while 134 companies registered decrease whereas 20 companies remained stable in trading. The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of, 4,733,000 and price per share of Rs 17.02, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 3,819,500 and price per share of Rs 11.85 and K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 3,147,000 and price per share of Rs3.32. The top advancer was Murree Abbott Lab. with the increase of Rs15.06 per share, closing at Rs371.73 while Atlas Honda Ltd was runner up with the increase of Rs14.95 per share, closing at Rs313.95 per share. The top decliners were Nestle Pakistan with the decrease of Rs273.25 per share, closing at Rs5555 and Unilever Food with the decrease of Rs175 per share closing at Rs5600 per share.